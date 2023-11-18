Money-laundering case: Court allows ED to shift MLA Gajjanmajra to PGIMER

The special CBI and PMLA court, which is hearing the money-laundering case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, on Friday allowed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea to shift him to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, from Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, for treatment. Gajjanmajra, 60, who was arrested by the ED in connection with a ₹ 40 crore bank fraud case on November 6, has not appeared before the court in person even once after his arrest. He is among seven people and companies named in the case. (HT File)

Gajjanmajra, 60, who was arrested by the ED in connection with a ₹40 crore bank fraud case on November 6, has not appeared before the court in person even once after his arrest. He is among seven people and companies named in the case.

While ED had sought seven-day remand of the MLA post his discharge, the court allowed four-day police custody.

ED’s special public prosecutors Lokesh Narang and APS Pathania contended that PGIMER, after thorough examination and treatment of the accused, had discharged him on November 11 and thus was in a better position to treat him at this stage.

Defence counsels HS Dhanoa and Jagjeet Singh Cheema, while opposing the ED’s argument, averred that the MLA should not be sent to PGIMER without Rajindra Hospital referring him there.

The ED contended that the conduct of the accused is “fishy and not above board”. “The accused is playing around with the process of the court. There are many facts, which are within the exclusive knowledge of the accused, which need to be clarified through confrontation of the statement of other persons,” the ED submitted.

MLA’s medical report

Allowing the MLA’s transfer to PGIMER, the court referred to the medical report submitted by the board of five doctors of Rajindra Hospital.

The Board, having medically examined accused the MLA, had found his general physical and neurological examination normal. However, in view of the accused being a diabetic and hypertensive, suspected of coronary artery disease and having complained of vertigo, his MRI brain was advised and required. The board concluded that the patient required close monitoring in the form of serial ECGs, serial cardiac enzymes and other pending investigations.

The court observed, “The accused was initially medically examined and treated by the doctors of PGI, Chandigarh. This court is of the considered opinion that the interest of justice

would be fully met with if at this stage as well, the accused is medically examined and treated (if so required) by the expert doctors at PGI, Chandigarh.”

The court also observed that Gajjanmajra had left India for Canada a day after he was served summons on August 5. From there, he had sent a letter that he would join investigations upon his return on September 25.

The court observed that several summons sent thereafter had no effect. In the meantime, the investigating officer (through media reports) came to know that the accused had come back to India and was attending public functions. Summons dated October 6, 2023, are stated to have been sent for him and whereupon, his son is stated to have informed the department that the accused was out of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON