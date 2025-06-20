Monsoon to advance in parts of Himachal in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon is expected to advance over parts of Himachal Pradesh during the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Locals and tourists enjoy strolling on The Ridge in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

A wet spell is also very likely to commence over Himachal from June 20 to 25 and the weather office has issued a heavy rain alert in various districts of the state for the upcoming days. Light to moderate rainfall is likely over many parts of the state with few spells of heavy rainfall over plains and mid hills of the state.

IMD has sounded an orange alert of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Una and Bilaspur during June 21 and 23; over Hamirpur, Shimla and Sirmaur on June 21 and 22; over Kangra on June 22 and 23 and over Mandi and Solan on June 22. Very heavy rainfall is also likely over Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Sirmaur on June 22.

Last year, the monsoon entered the state on June 27 and covered it entirely by June 29, slightly delayed compared to the normal onset date of June 25. In the last 124 years, the earliest onset of southwest monsoon was on June 9, 2000, and most delayed onset was on July 5, 2010. Himachal received 18% deficit rainfall during the monsoon season in 2024.

Meanwhile, MeT department officials said that no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the next two days. Thereafter, a gradual fall of 2–4°C in minimum temperatures is likely across many parts of the state over the subsequent 3–4 days.

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2–4°C over the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual decline of 3–4°C during the subsequent 3–4 days.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at a few locations across the state during the past 24 hours, accompanied by a marked rise in maximum temperatures. Maximum temperatures ranged between 17°C and 39°C, remaining 2–4°C below normal at some stations, while being normal to near normal at others.

During this month so far, Himachal has received 46.4 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 53.4 mm – which is 13% less rainfall till June 19. Earlier, the state received 27% less rainfall with only 175 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 240.7 mm during the pre-monsoon season (March to May).