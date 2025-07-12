Moonsoon fury: Funds won’t be a constraint for relief and rehabilitation, says HP CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the third day of his visit to the disaster-affected areas of Mandi district on Friday said funds will not be a constraint for the relief and rehabilitation work. During his three-day visit, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited various areas of Seraj and Nachan assembly constituencies, and took stock of the damage caused due to heavy rains and cloudburst (HT)

During his three-day visit, the chief minister visited various areas of Seraj and Nachan assembly constituencies, and took stock of the damage caused due to heavy rains and cloudburst. On Thursday, he had announced an immediate relief amount of ₹7 crore for relief and rescue works.

Talking to mediapersons at Sundernagar in Mandi district on Friday, he said the government acted swiftly to restore essential services in the affected areas. He said the government had opened almost all major roads of these areas and the work of opening the link roads of the disaster-affected areas were progressing on war footing.

He said 50 JCB machines were engaged to open roads of the affected areas from the very first day of the disaster.

“The road and bridges from Thunag to Janjehli have suffered extensive damage. At present, it has been restored temporarily and there will be no shortage of money for restoration works. The government has so far released ₹7 crore so that the restoration work can be accelerated further,” Sukhu said.

The chief minister said there had been unprecedented loss in these areas, and the government and the district administration were providing relief and other materials to the affected families day and night. “The state government would provide compensation to the affected families for buying clothes and also for loss of livestock besides all possible help from its own resources,” he said.

Sukhu also said he will seek permission from the central government to give forest land to people so that they could be settled at a safer place. He urged the BJP MPs of the state to support the state government’s proposal to get permission from the central government so that people can be settled at a safe place.

He said if the affected families lived in rented houses, the state government will give them ₹5,000 per month rent in rural areas and ₹10,000 per month rent in urban areas.