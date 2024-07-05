Moose Wala case witnesses fail to appear in court once again

Two prime eyewitnesses, listed by the prosecution in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, again failed to appear in the trial court in Mansa to record their statements for the second consecutive hearing on Friday. Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, who were travelling with Punjabi singer-turned-politician Moose Wala when he was murdered two years ago, sought exemption from personal appearance citing personal reasons. On May 20, they had sought exemption on health grounds.

The court adjourned the matter and re-issued summons to the prosecution witnesses for July 26.

On May 29, 2022, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he, along with his friends Gurwinder and Gurpreet, was going in his vehicle to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km from the singer’s native village Moosa. Gurwinder and Gurpreet had also sustained bullet injuries.

On May 1, almost 24 months after the sensational murder of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, the court of Mansa district and sessions judge HS Grewal had framed charges against 27 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The court had ordered the beginning of the prosecution evidence and summoned Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

In the chargesheet, the SIT has claimed that both Gurwinder and Gurpreet mentioned that after killing Moose Wala, shooters had said they had carried out the killing on the directions of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. They have also identified the shooters.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary chargesheets against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Canada-based Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Meanwhile, Bishnoi’s counsel is yet to file a reply in the court on an application moved by the prosecution agency for the status report regarding the evidence of videos involving Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview with a news channel as a confession of conspirators regarding the murder.