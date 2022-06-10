Moose Wala murder: Suspect seen in car with shooters detained in Bathinda

Probing the murder of singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab Police on Thursday reportedly detained a suspect in Bathinda. He was allegedly spotted in a CCTV footage, seen sitting with the shooters in one of the cars used in the crime, said a police official privy to the investigation.

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted for the past two days to arrest another Bathinda man who is suspected to have provided weapons to the shooters. Amid reports of his arrest, Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora denied it. “The Mansa police have not made the arrest,” said Toora, who is also a part of the six-member special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder that took place on May 29.

According to sources, the Bathinda man had accompanied Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, when he took selfies with Moose Wala outside his house and passed on real-time information about the movement of the singer’s movement to the shooters. “After Moose Wala left, Kekda also left on a bike, but the Bathinda man stayed back for a while,” said the anonymous source cited above.

Sandeep Singh, alias Kekra, of Sirsa, Haryana, is among the eight suspects whose arrests have been confirmed by the SIT so far. Meanwhile, with the shooters evading arrest even 11 days after the crime, the SIT led by inspector general of police Jaskaran Singh has decided to hold a daily review meeting to take stock of investigations. “Our teams have got some more leads and are investigating all the angles,”said Toora after a meeting was held in Bathinda on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Mansa court has extended the police custody of suspect Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Kalianwali, till June 11. Accused of providing logistics support to shooters and conducting recce near Moose Wala’s house, Pabbi was produced in court on Thursday after his three-day remand ended.

The district police have also initiated the process to bring gangster Monu Dagar and his aides Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb on production warrants to quiz them about their role in Moose Wala’s murder, said Toora. The trio was arrested by the Moga police for a rival gangster’s murder and were sent to the Faridkot jail on Wednesday.

