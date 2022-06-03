Moose Wala’s kin write to Shah, seek probe by central agencies
A day after the Punjab Police reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, his parents reiterated their demand for a probe by central agencies.
The family of Moose Wala, who was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday, has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, demanding a probe by central investigation agencies into the murder.
Meanwhile, politicians from across parties, including Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Punjab in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema of the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, met Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur at their house at Moosa village in Mansa on Thursday.
Process will be initiated: Shekhawat
Shekhawat was accompanied by BJP state chief Ashwani Sharma, former Dhuri MLA Arvind Khanna and former state Congress chief and now BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, as he condoled the singer’s death. “We stand with the family of Moose Wala in their fight for justice. Withdrawal of his security for cheap publicity without a proper threat assessment was a big mistake committed by the Punjab government,” he said, while giving information about the letter written by the family to the home minister and added that “the process will be initiated as per procedure”.
Meanwhile, state minister Cheema said that he has assured Moose Wala’s father that the government would bring out the truth behind his killings and no one would be spared. “This is an extremely sombre and critical hour for the family, and we are all standing with them in this hour of grief,” he said.
Sukhbir Badal, who was accompanied by his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Badal, said a family has lost a son and Punjabis have lost a star. “Not only Punjab, the people from the whole country and other countries, including Pakistan, are expressing grief over Moose Wala’s death,” he said, while refusing to make any political statement.
