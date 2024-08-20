More staff to be deputed at government-run rehabilitation centres, says Ludhiana ADC

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Maj Amit Sareen (retd) on Tuesday stated that more staff will be deputed in government-run rehabilitation and drug de-addiction centres in Jagraon, Ludhiana and Samrala. ADC Sareen mentioned that there is a shortage of staff in these centres and with the appointment of more manpower. (HT FIle Photo)

Presiding over a meeting with the heads of various departments and NGOs, ADC Sareen mentioned that there is a shortage of staff in these centres and with the appointment of more manpower, these facilities will provide services to the youth who undergo treatment there. He stated that the three units are ten-bedded each, and the rehabilitation centre has a capacity of 50 beds.

Sareen also pointed out that the individuals in the rehabilitation centre will now receive a more nutritious diet and additional funds will be allocated for this purpose. He also discussed launching a widespread awareness program in the educational institutions to sensitise youths. He emphasised the crucial role of the young generation in the country’s development and called for increased vigilance in society to protect youths from the harmful effects of drug abuse.