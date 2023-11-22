Police on Tuesday arrested one of the most wanted heroin smugglers involved in four cases of supplying of the contraband and attacks on police, officials said. Most-wanted heroin smuggler arrested under NDPS ACT

The arrested accused has been identified as Shamus Din of Vijaypur in Samba district.

“The heroin smuggler has been arrested under sections 307, 382, 353, 332, 148, 149, 34 of the IPC. He has been involved in four different cases of heroin supplying and attacks on police registered at Vijaypur and Samba police stations various sections of the NDPS Act,” a police spokesperson said.

