MoU signed for skill development

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Punjab Skill Development Mission , Government of Punjab for a Skill Development Project .

The objective of the MoU is to set up a dedicated Skill Development Centre of Excellence in Hoshiarpur for the automotive industry. (Representational Photo)
The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM), Government of Punjab for a Skill Development Project .The MoU was signed and exchanged between Deepti Uppal, Director, Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, and Neeraj Arora, Assistant Secretary General, ASSOCHAM in the presence of senior officials. The objective of the MoU is to set up a dedicated Skill Development Centre of Excellence in Hoshiarpur for the automotive industry. HTC

RBI’s rate hike hampering manufacturing activity: Sahney

CHANDIGARH Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should not go for any further hike in the repo rates (rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks) and let economic activities of manufacturing industry resume to its pre-Covid levels to ease the inflation levels. Rate hike will have direct impact for the borrowers of long tenure lendings, especially home loans and loans taken by MSMEs, said Sahney. HTC

