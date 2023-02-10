MoU signed for skill development
The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Punjab Skill Development Mission , Government of Punjab for a Skill Development Project .
MoU signed for skill development
The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM), Government of Punjab for a Skill Development Project .The MoU was signed and exchanged between Deepti Uppal, Director, Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, and Neeraj Arora, Assistant Secretary General, ASSOCHAM in the presence of senior officials. The objective of the MoU is to set up a dedicated Skill Development Centre of Excellence in Hoshiarpur for the automotive industry. HTC
RBI’s rate hike hampering manufacturing activity: Sahney