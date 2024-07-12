Movies, TV shows can’t show Sikh wedding scenes: Akal Takht

Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, is set to impose a formal ban on filming Sikh wedding scenes for movies and TV shows. The SGPC, on directions of Akal Takht jathedar, has already banned photography and videography by artistes or actors for promotion of their movies in the Golden Temple complex.

The decision to this effect will be taken at a meeting of Sikh clergy on July 15, said people familiar with the matter.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Thursday said the filmmakers won’t be allowed to shoot scenes of Anand Karaj ceremony. The statement comes after a group of Nihangs forcibly stopped filming of a Sikh wedding scene for a movie at Gharuan, near Mohali, on June 9. The makers had set up a fake gurdwara to shoot the scene.

“Filming of such fake weddings in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib is unacceptable. We have been receiving complaints that makers of movies and TV serials are showing such scenes. The incident at Gharuan village has hurt the Sikh sentiments,” he said, adding that legal action will be taken against offenders.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, on directions of Akal Takht jathedar, has already banned photography and videography by artists or actors for promotion of their movies in the Golden Temple complex. The ban came amid the row over a video showing a social media influencer performing yoga at the shrine on June 21. Members of the Sikh community have termed it as a violation of ‘maryada’. After facing flak, the SGPC got an FIR registered against the influencer for hurting the religious sentiments of the community.

“Even creating a (fake) gurdwara set for a movie is against the Sikh traditions. Actors were seen smoking during the shooting at Gharuan village. It is unacceptable. A report will sought on the entire incident and the SGPC will be told to initiate legal action against the filmmakers,” he added.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Nobody is allowed to violate the Sikh principles and traditions. The matter will be probed and necessary legal action will be taken against the guilty,” he added.