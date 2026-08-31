MP promises diving kits, rescue boat to Kurukshetra diver

Kurukshetra Member of Parliament (MP) Naveen Jindal on Sunday met professional diver Pargat Singh, popularly known as Gotakhor Pargat during a rescue operation, while the BJP leader was on his way to Kaithal. Diver Pargat Singh informed the MP that over the last 26 years, he and his team of volunteers have recovered around 25,000 bodies from rivers. (HT File)

The MP shared his experience of the meeting on social media, appreciating Singh’s services and ensuring him all possible help. Singh informed the MP that over the last 26 years, he and his team of volunteers have recovered around 25,000 bodies from rivers or canals, while saving 6,000 others in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. They charge no fee for this work, which also includes recovering over 1,000 animals including cows and crocodiles.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, “I am grateful to the MP, who has assured to extend his support in providing diving kits, a boat for rescue operations, a vehicle to carry the boat, and other requirements. My application for a Padma Shri for next year has already been sent by the Kurukshetra administration, and the MP has assured that he will also recommend my name for the award.”

Jindal said, “Pargat has been an inspiration and we are proud of him. He has been running a free-of-cost service for the people. Risking his own life to save drowning people and retrieving dead bodies from canals is not a small thing. We will extend all possible support to him and his team.”