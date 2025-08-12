MP report card: Oppn stalling House proceedings as they don’t have any issue to raise: Jugal Kishore Sharma

Serving third consecutive term as BJP MP from Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, 62-year-old Jugal Kishore Sharma had defeated Congress candidate and former minister, Raman Bhalla. Serving third consecutive term as BJP MP from Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, 62-year-old Jugal Kishore Sharma had defeated Congress candidate and former minister, Raman Bhalla.As the 18th Lok Sabha completed its first year, here’s a look at the MP’s performance in the lower house of the Parliament and his plans for his constituency. (Sourced)

Sharma polled 6,87,588 votes with a vote share of 52.8% against Bhalla’s 5,52,090 votes with a vote share of 42.4%. In 2014, the BJP leader had defeated Madan Lal Sharma, a two-time Congress MP, by nearly 2.57 lakh votes.

As the 18th Lok Sabha completed its first year, here’s a look at the MP’s performance in the lower house of the Parliament and his plans for his constituency.

How would you describe your first-year experience?

So far, very satisfying. Being an elected representative, I get a chance to serve my people. Not everyone gets the opportunity to serve society. I am trying to live up to the expectations of my people.

What was the high point of the year for you personally and your party in the House?

We succeeded in getting big projects for Jammu. We got the national highway project and are now trying to get it completed on time. Making the Samba-Mansar-Kishanpur Manwal-Udhampur road a four-lane highway was a long-pending demand of the people. We have succeeded in it and a DPR is being prepared.

Similarly, Jammu railway station is being redeveloped from three platforms to eight. Though seven platforms in total were approved, we are discussing the eighth also. The work is on to make it an ultra modern railway station equipped with latest technologies like escalators, lifts, waiting halls, electronic stairs, and overhead bridges. There shall be two entries to the station from Trikuta Nagar side and from the Narwal side.

Soon work on the modal station at Katra will be set in motion. The delay is happening because of a file stuck with the state secretariat. An agreement has to be made between National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the UT government.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

Not at all because of the unnecessary and frequent disruptions by the Opposition, especially Congress. They are stalling the proceedings of the Parliament because they don’t have any issue. We hope Congress realises the futility of disruptions they cause over special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls because the issue pertains to the election commission. Due to the disruptions, MPs are not able to raise the issues of the people.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

We have been given the authority under Rule 377 and Zero Hour where we can draw immediate attention of the House and the government to the issues of people ensuring that their concerns are addressed timely.

What constituency-specific issues were raised by you and what are your plans ahead?

I am extremely happy that the Vande Bharat train now runs between Katra and Srinagar. It was a historic milestone and a big achievement for the people of J&K.

Though Vande Bharat presently shuttles between Katra and Srinagar, by the end of September it will start operating from Jammu to Srinagar. I am also striving to ensure maximum benefits of central schemes to the people of border areas.