MP report card | Ruling party should strive for consensus on crucial issues, says Harsimrat

As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here’s a look at four-time MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s performance in the lower House of Parliament and her plans for the constituency. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi . (Sansad TV)

How do you look at your experience in the first year of the 18th Lok Sabha?

Unfortunately, discussions could not be held on key bills. Many bills were pushed through. I feel the ruling party should allow healthy discussions and strive for consensus on crucial issues affecting the nation.

What was the high point of the year for you personally or your party in the House?

I stood up for the farmers, who still have not got justice despite being assured a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on food grains. I also spoke on the atrocities inflicted on farmers, who were stopped from proceeding to Delhi to make their voices heard by the Haryana government. I also raised the need to build consensus amongst the Muslim community on the Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill and not give an impression that Waqf properties would be usurped for ulterior purposes under the new dispensation. I also called for the release of the Sikh prisoners besides calling for reopening of the Wagah and Hussainiwala border points for trade and grant of a special industrial package for the border belt in Punjab.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

It is most unfortunate that the Lok Sabha sittings are being reduced steadily. We should focus on increasing sittings, and as a single member representing the Shiromani Akali Dal, it is often difficult to get time or opportunity to speak in the present circumstances.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

Members have the liberty to raise emergent issues during zero hour, submitting questions and filing a call attention motion. Unfortunately, due to time constraints as well as the duration of the House, often members do not get an adequate opportunity to raise issues effectively. A via media should be created to ensure more members participate in Parliament.

What difference have you made to your constituency in the last one year, and what do you plan to do in the remaining term as MP?

I am very focused on my constituency and its needs. I have been demanding a 300-bed trauma centre at AIIMS, Bathinda, and the establishment of a State Organ Transplant and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (SOTTO) at the medical institute. Under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), development works totalling ₹9.78 crore have been recommended. I have also demanded the opening of the institute’s centre at Mansa and the speedy completion of the Ferozepur PGIMER satellite centre. I will be taking up these issues for redressal.

Updated GFX

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Age: 58 years

Party: Shiromani Akali Dal

Constituency: Bathinda

Electoral record: Four-time MP from Bathinda elected consecutively in 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024

House record

Attendance: 63%

Number of questions asked: 37

Special mentions: 2

Debates participated: 13

Private member’s bills: 2

Committee membership

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Food Processing; Committee on Empowerment of Women and Consultative Committee on Home Affairs

How she used MPLAD funds:

Total funds: ₹9.80 crore

Spent funds: ₹97.56 lakh

Unspent Funds: ₹8.82 crore

Sectors where funds were spent:

Streets, drains, dharamshala, shamshan ghat, water supply, mobile water tank, gym, gaushala bhawan, stadium, public shed, for schools and cooperative societies.