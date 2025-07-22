MP Sandhu seeks Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Madan Lal Dhingra

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Monday urged the Union government to posthumously confer India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Udham Singh, and Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra, three legendary martyrs of the freedom struggle from Punjab. Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Monday urged the Union government to posthumously confer India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Udham Singh, and Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra, three legendary martyrs of the freedom struggle from Punjab. (HT File)

Raising the demand on the first day of the monsoon session in Parliament, Sandhu said that all three had laid down their lives during Bharat’s freedom struggle against the oppressive British rule. “It is ironic and deeply painful that even after 77 years of Independence, they have not been awarded the Bharat Ratna, which, without a doubt, is the gravest injustice to their unparalleled sacrifices. Their ideology, vision and their martyrdom continued to inspire generations of Indians, especially the youth,” he added.

The Rajya Sabha member said that despite this, they did not get the due recognition even though close to eight decades have elapsed since India gained Independence. Describing the demand as a reflection not just of the public sentiments of Punjab and its people, but of the entire nation’s conscience, Sandhu emphasised that these revolutionaries were not just regional heroes, but symbols of India’s unrelenting spirit, resilience and resistance against colonial oppression.

Exhorting the Union government to “correct the historical wrong and awaken the national consciousness”, Sandhu said, “Unlike in the past, when politics of appeasement used to rule the roost while conferring awards and recognition, under the Modi government, things have changed completely. Irrespective of caste, creed, religion or socio-economic status, real national heroes are getting honoured for their remarkable achievements in all fields.” He urged the central government to continue to keep this spirit ignited by honouring the legendary trio.