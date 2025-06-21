Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi
Mufti urges army to probe allegations of youth made to work as bonded labourers

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 21, 2025 08:50 AM IST

There are legitimate and growing concerns as well as allegations that young men from Manzgam and the surrounding villages are being forcibly taken to these camps for bonded labour, Mehbooba wrote on social networking site X

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday appealed to the Army to respect the dignity and fundamental rights of people, following allegations that soldiers were forcing youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district to work as “bonded labourers”.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

“Manzgam home to the shrine of Baba Qayaam Din & temple of Ragniya Devi both situated adjacent to each other holds immense religious significance. Unfortunately since May 2025 the army has started establishing a camp here. There are legitimate and growing concerns as well as allegations that young men from Manzgam and the surrounding villages are being forcibly taken to these camps for bonded labour. Additionally reports suggest that private vehicles are being coercively requisitioned by the army for their use,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X.

The former chief minister sought intervention of senior army officers to end this practice. “Urgently request the Corps Commander Srinagar to look into these serious allegations & ensure that fundamental rights and the dignity of local civilians are upheld. @ChinarcorpsIA @adgpi,” she said in her tweet.

Army spokesman didn’t respond to allegations made by former CM about soldiers of a particular army camp.

