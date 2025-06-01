Muktsar cracker unit blast: Owner’s son, labour contractor arrested

The Muktsar police on Saturday arrested two more persons in connection with the illegal firecracker unit explosion in Fatuhiwala village that claimed the lives of five migrant workers and left 28 others injured early on Friday morning. The explosion razed a two-storey structure located at Fatuhiwala village in Muktsar on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akhil Chaudhary confirmed the arrests of Navraj Singh, a resident of Singhewala village, and Raj Kumar, a labour contractor from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The two have been booked for allegedly violating safety norms and operating an unlicenced firecracker manufacturing unit that led to the deadly mishap.

“Navraj is the son of Tarsem Singh, who was arrested on Friday. Both are co-owners of the unit. Preliminary investigation reveals that Navraj had applied for a firecracker manufacturing licence but did not obtain one. Despite this, operations continued illegally,” SSP Chaudhary said.

Most of the workers at the illegal unit were reportedly hired by Raj Kumar, who was present at the site during the blast but fled the scene and went into hiding after the incident. He had switched off his mobile phone and evaded arrest until Saturday.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Lambi police station, Sukhchain Kaur, wife of Tarsem Singh, has also been booked under multiple charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 105 IPC), voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means (Section 118(2) IPC), and criminal act done by several persons with common intention (Section 3(5)), along with violations under the Explosives Act and the Factories Act. The land where the illegal factory was operating is registered in her name.

The explosion razed a two-storey structure located in the fields near the boundary of Fatuhiwala and Singhewala villages. Authorities are awaiting a forensic report to determine the exact cause of the blast.

“Our teams acted swiftly to apprehend the key accused. We are now investigating how the accused procured explosive materials without having a valid license,” added SSP Chaudhary.

Survivors’ statements have been recorded, and police say more arrests could follow as the probe continues.