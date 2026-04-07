Must consult SGPC before framing anti-sacrilege law: Panthic bodies to Punjab government

The panthic gathering convened by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday passed a resolution asking the Punjab government not to frame or amend the anti-sacrilege law without a discussion with the gurdwara body. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami addressing the panthic gathering organized at its headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall to deliberate the proposed law concerning sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib on Monday. (HT)

The gathering was called after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced a special session of the vidhan sabha on April 13 to bring an amendment in the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, which will impose stricter punishment against sacrilege (beadbi). The draft law is expected to introduce stricter imprisonment terms and heavy fines as punishment.

The resolution also demanded that the government should take consent of the Sikh community through the gurdwara body, and a draft of the proposed law be sent to SGPC so that it can be aligned with panthic sentiments.

Earlier, replying to a media query in Chandigarh, chief minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that the proposed amendment to the anti-sacrilege act does not require presidential assent.

“We hope that since the law and order falls under the state’s purview, the government will get assent from the governor,” Mann said.

Several Sikh organisations, traditional sects, seminaries, Nihang bodies, and political parties attended the event held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, headquarters of the SGPC. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Tek Singh Dhanaula, other Sikh priests, and Damdami Taksal head Harnam Singh Dhumma were also present.

Giani Gargaj said that there is a need for proper mechanisms to prevent sacrilege incidents. “Any law concerning Sikh religious matters must be enacted only after consulting all panthic groups and with the advice of SGPC,” he added.

Only leaders of the religious bodies addressed the gathering and emphasised that governments must consult Sikh institutions and organisations before taking any action on Sikh matters, and stressed that the proposed law must be clear and precise to avoid misuse.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami read out the resolution and urged the government to ensure that panthic sentiments are properly represented before framing any such law, keeping in view the dignity, traditions, and uniqueness of Guru Granth Sahib.

After the discussion, the SGPC chief presented a special resolution, which was unanimously approved.

“Incidents of sacrilege are not only alarming but deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, and it is imperative to prevent them. Although past governments have attempted to introduce legal measures on this issue, no substantial or effective outcome has been achieved. The current Punjab government’s initiative to formulate a law is appreciated, but it remains limited to a governmental approach and lacks Panthic input,” the resolution states.

The resolution said that SGPC, being the representative and accountable body of Sikhs, has the responsibility to convey the sentiments of the community to the government.

“The proposed law is not an ordinary legal measure but a code arising from deep community concerns. Without incorporating Panthic sentiments, it will not yield effective results”, the resolution added.