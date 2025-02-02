My inner voice can’t be suppressed: Vij

Days after launching a scathing attack on his own government and then chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, cabinet minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that whatever he speaks is his inner voice that can’t be suppressed. Anil Vij (HT File)

Vij also wrote this on his X account adding a verse from Bhagavad Gita, ‘Nainam Chhindanti Shastraani Nainam Dahati Pavakah’, meaning no weapon can cut the soul, nor can fire burn it.

On Friday, hours after Vij hit out at Saini for not listening to people’s problems, the state government transferred Ambala DC Parth Gupta.

The minister, however, said that this has nothing to do with his statements.

“They (DCs) come and go. I have nothing to do with it,” he said.

Later, Vij laid the foundation stone for a project to raise and reinforce the Tangri River embankment at a cost of ₹2.67 crore from Rampur-Sarsehri to Jagadhri Road in Ambala Cantt.

These areas, he said, have suffered significant damage due to river water floods and as an initial measure, a temporary embankment was constructed, but now, it is being raised by 1.5 feet and reinforced with stone pitching and soil.