My Z+ security cover withdrawn: Majithia

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday claimed that his security cover has been trimmed by the Punjab government. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday claimed that his security cover has been trimmed by the Punjab government. (HT File)

Majithia, who claimed to have been granted Z-plus security on the recommendations of the Centre way back in 2010, said he is now left with only one security guard “as all the guards were asked to report back to their parent battalions on March 29 while I was travelling in another state.”

“Just three days ago, the police permitted bulletproofing of my car citing threat perception to me and my family. The very next day, all my security was withdrawn. When they failed in silencing my voice, they withdrew my security on the evening of March 29,” the SAD leader said adding, “I have apprised the top police officials in the state but there is no tangible reply reasoning for the withdrawal of security.”

There is no official word either from the state government or Punjab Police regarding the move to withdraw security.

Repeated calls and texts to additional director general of police (ADGP), security S Srivastva for comments remained unanswered.

“This is a ploy to eliminate me as the Bhagwant Maan government did by removing the security cover of singer Sidhu Moose Wala,” Majithia further alleged in a video message.

Former SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Punjab government over the withdrawal of Majithia’s security cover.

In a message posted on X, Badal wrote” “Withdrawal of entire Z-plus security cover of Majithia confirms beyond doubt the dangerous and deadly designs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against the SAD leadership.”

“This decision has to be seen alongside the massive witch hunt launched by the AAP government against Majithia,” Badal said. He further wrote: “They (AAP government) was trying to falsely implicate him (Majithia) in a drug case after their supremo Arvind Kejriwal apologised in writing to the Akali leader (Majithia) for his false allegations on the drug issue.”

Badal also mentioned a bid on his life outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar in December by Narain Singh Chaura. “Withdrawal of security to Majithia has to be seen with the govt’s complicity in the failed lethal attempt on my life - an attempt foiled only with divine intervention of Guru Sahiban,” alleged Badal.

BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar also condemned the move. “Whether the security of Majithia has been removed for political reasons is a matter of debate for another day, but I would like to underscore to Bhagwant Mann govt that personal whims, fancies and political vendetta must never dictate such rash decisions. We all have earlier witnessed incidents following the removal of security by this govt amidst much fanfare from Sidhu Moose Wala,” Jakhar said.

“Settling personal scores by withdrawing security of a leader belittles the CM’s chair, if the CM cares,” Jakhar added.