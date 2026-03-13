NABARD launches initiatives to empower women farmers in Karnal

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Thursday launched rural development initiatives in Karnal and Kaithal, aimed at empowering women farmers, strengthening farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and advancing climate‑resilient infrastructure. The chairman also handed over sanction letters/cheques to members of joint liability groups . (HT Photo)

NABARD chairman Shaji KV flagged off initiatives aimed at supporting women-led enterprises, diversifying livelihood opportunities and promoting sustainable rural prosperity in Haryana. In Kaithal district’s Pharal village, he laid the foundation stone of the Saras Dhara Milk Processing Unit and inaugurated the Viksit FPO Mustard Oil Processing Unit and its sales outlet.

NABARD also organised a credit outreach programme at the village, bringing together banks, implementing agencies, FPO representatives and beneficiaries to strengthen credit linkages for rural enterprises.

The chairman also handed over sanction letters/cheques to members of joint liability groups (JLGs) and to Kharkhoda Block Organic FPO & Jind Kisan Jan Nirman FPO, both promoted under central sector scheme to facilitate access to credit for livelihood and farm-based activities. A rainwater harvesting recharge well constructed at the Government Senior Secondary School, Pharal, was also formally handed over to the community.

Chairman Shaji also inaugurated a Dairy Processing Unit (Bilona Ghee Making) promoted by the women-led FPO Haryana Atulya Nari Shakti (HANS) at Manglora village in Karnal district and interacted with women members and beneficiaries.