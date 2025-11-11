Nagrota, Budgam vote today

The Budgam and Nagrota assembly segments will go to polls on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Polling officials carrying EVMs at a polling booth in Budgam on Monday. (PTI)

Nearly 97,980 voters will decide the fate of 10 candidates in the fray for Nagrota assembly constituency, which goes to bypoll on Tuesday. A triangular contest is being anticipated among BJP’s Devyani Rana, daughter of late BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana, National Conference’ s Shamima Begum, a DDC member and Panthers Party (India) president and former education minister Harsh Dev Singh.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Devender Singh Rana in October last year due to an illness.

The Nagrota assembly constituency is considered a BJP stronghold.

The Congress has backed out of the race leaving the seat for its alliance partner-- National Conference (NC) for a “bigger” cause to beat BJP and keep it out of power.

However, Devyani Rana is being seen as the favourite among the contenders because of her late father and former MLA from Nagrota, Devender Singh Rana’s connect with the people of Nagrota.

The constituency has a significant Gujjar and Rajput population.

Devyani’s father Devender Singh Rana had defeated National Conference candidate Joginder Singh by 30,472 votes in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Earlier, Rana had won the seat in the 2014 assembly polls on NC ticket.

Former education minister and three-time MLA from Ramnagar, Harsh Dev Singh is trying his luck from Nagrota seat for the first-time. Singh had won three consecutive terms in 1996, 2002 and 2008.

Among six other candidates are Joginder Singh of Aam Aadmi Party and Bodh Raj of Apni Party.

There are a total of 97,893 electorates in the Nagrota assembly constituency, for whom 150 polling stations have been set up.

The BJP has won Nagrota seat thrice and NC twice in the past five elections since 1996.

While BJP is trying to strike an emotional chord by fielding Devyani Rana, whose late father had a deep connect with with the people of Nagrota because of his developmental works, NC has banked upon Shamima Begum’s work as DDC member.

To propel the prospects of Begum, chief minister Omar Abdullah also addressed a rally in Nagrota on November 6.

Omar Abdullah had urged the people of Nagrota to come out in large numbers and vote for Shamima Begum, emphasizing that these bypolls were not about forming or toppling a government but about choosing the right representative for the people.

The one seat will neither topple the NC government nor bring BJP into the government, he had stated.

Omar’s speech was, however, disrupted due to a technical glitch in the mic.

Over 1 lakh voters to go polling in Budgam

The district magistrate (DM) Budgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS throughout the district.

Bhat said that the restrictions have been imposed under Section 163 BNSS from 6 pm on November 9, 2025 (Sunday) till 6 pm on November 11, 2025 (Tuesday) in wake of the scheduled polling in the 27 assembly segment in the district and to uphold the sanctity of democratic principles.

He said that 173 polling stations have been set up in the constituency for smooth polling as 1.25 lakh voters go polling.

The DC has also issued an order which reads that there shall be ban on unlawful assembly as per the section 189 of BNS and any procession or rally shall be prohibited to prevent any law and order problem, and no person shall convene, hold , attend, join or address any public meeting or procession in connection with the elections.