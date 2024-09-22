Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Narrow escape for MP Barala as car rams into tree in Bhiwani

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 22, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Doctors said the MP is out of danger; a spokesman of Bhiwani police said the incident occurred when Barala was coming to Hisar after addressing a public meeting in Loharu assembly segment in favour of finance minister JP Dalal

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala met with a road accident near Sherpura village in Bhiwani on Saturday.He sustained minor injuries on shoulder and was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar.

HT Image
HT Image

Doctors said the MP is out of danger. A spokesman of Bhiwani police said the incident occurred when Barala was coming to Hisar after addressing a public meeting in Loharu assembly segment in favour of finance minister JP Dalal. His car rammed into a tree.

“ The exact reason behind the accident is not known. All persons travelling in the SUV are safe,” said a police spokesman.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On