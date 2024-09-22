Narrow escape for MP Barala as car rams into tree in Bhiwani

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala met with a road accident near Sherpura village in Bhiwani on Saturday.He sustained minor injuries on shoulder and was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar. HT Image

Doctors said the MP is out of danger. A spokesman of Bhiwani police said the incident occurred when Barala was coming to Hisar after addressing a public meeting in Loharu assembly segment in favour of finance minister JP Dalal. His car rammed into a tree.

“ The exact reason behind the accident is not known. All persons travelling in the SUV are safe,” said a police spokesman.