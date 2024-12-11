National School Games: Ludhiana gears up to host 2, 446 athletes

The city is buzzing with excitement as 2,446 athletes from across the country converge for the 68th National School Games commencing today but the week-long event has sparked concerns among local school authorities, particularly regarding the disruption of regular classes and ongoing bi-monthly exams. Preparations underway at the multipurpose hall in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A total of 41 government and aided schools in the district have been designated as host venues for the athletes. While the event, which will conclude on December 17, offers a unique opportunity for students to engage in high-level sports including netball, handball, judo, and karate, it has created challenges for the schools involved.

The games are set to take place at key venues including Government Senior Secondary School PAU, Guru Nanak Stadium, and BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School. The event has attracted 128 teams, with 36 teams competing in handball, 25 in netball, 28 in karate, and 39 in judo.

Local authorities have formed 26 committees, covering areas like finance, transport, hospitality, and event management, to ensure the smooth conduct of the games.

While the influx of athletes, it has put a strain on local school infrastructure, which was not originally designed to accommodate such a large number of guests.

The principal of a government school, on condition of anonymity, said: “The school has allocated seven rooms to players, leaving insufficient space for conducting exams. Usually, bi-monthly exams are conducted with one student per bench but now we are forced to club sections. The space crunch is affecting studies and examinations.”

Another school head of a government school pointed out the compounded difficulties due to teachers being assigned election duties and other activities like educational fairs. “These players should be accommodated in private schools where space is not an issue. Additionally, students from 16 schools have been asked to attend the inauguration ceremony at 8am without any transportation facilities provided,” the school head said.

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan addressed the transportation concerns, explaining that the schools participating in the opening ceremony are all located close to the Guru Nanak Stadium, and hence, the provision of transport was not considered necessary.

During the opening ceremony, students from local schools will showcase cultural performances, including traditional dances like Bhangra and Giddha.

Vishwakirat Kaur, chairperson of the cultural committee, said, “These performances will add a local flavor to the opening ceremony, setting a festive tone for the games.”