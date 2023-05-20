Shortage of CUET centres : Testing agency reschedules exam in J&K, additional centres may be set up

The National Testing Agency on Friday cancelled Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (UG) examination in Jammu and Kashmir starting May 21 after demands for additional centres in the Union territory escalated. It has been decided that CUET (UG) – 2023 will now be conducted from May 26 onwards in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The agency, in a statement, said that it has decided that the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination scheduled for 21 to 25 May, 2023 is cancelled in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

“A total of 87,309 unique candidates have been registered from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a phenomenal increase in the number of registered candidates as per the last year, “ it said.

“Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to facilitate the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary centres in Kashmir. In view of the above, it has been decided that the CUET (UG) – 2023 will now be conducted from May 26 onwards in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, “ it said.

Earlier in the day, NTA said it was exploring the possibility of another test centre in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar while lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha raised the issue with union education minister and sought more centres in the union territory for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate students.

There has been an outcry in J&K over the NTA allotting CUET centres for undergraduate students outside the union territory (UT). Students have protested the decision, saying they had opted for centres in Srinagar or Jammu and nearby districts, but have been allotted far off centres in states like Punjab, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh as the exams are starting from May 21.

“Discussed the matter relating to exam centres for the scheduled Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with Hon’ble Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji and requested him for CUET centres in J&K UT. He has assured the issue will be addressed on priority,” said LG Sinha in a tweet.

The NTA issued a clarification on Friday saying that a total of 87,309 unique candidates have been registered from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir out of the total 14.99 lakh from across the country.

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that there was a sense of despair among students.

“NTA’s decision to designate CUET exam centres outside J&K has compounded sense of despair amongst students - already reeling under a massive unemployment crisis. Most can’t afford the intra state travel. Request @manojsinha_ ji to intervene immediately.