‘Navi Roshni’ launched for juvenile rehabilitation at Ludhiana observation home

To prevent juveniles under trial from dwelling on their past and to help them focus on a brighter future, Ludhiana Red Cross Society, in collaboration with Art Life and Beyond Society, launched the “Navi Roshni” initiative at Shimlapuri juvenile observation home. Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal on Wednesday inaugurated the project. With around 160 juveniles currently residing at Shimlapuri juvenile observation home in Ludhiana, the first phase of the programme will focus on moral education, theatre, singing, bhangra, painting, drawing, poetry and more. (Getty image)

The initiative is a crucial step towards rehabilitation, offering these juveniles not just new skills but also a renewed sense of purpose—one that helps them break free from their past and look ahead to a promising future. The initiative is designed to ensure that juveniles remain engaged in meaningful activities, helping them stay away from negative influences and develop a fresh perspective on life.

With around 160 juveniles currently residing at the observation home, the first phase of the programme will focus on moral education, theatre, singing, bhangra, painting, drawing, poetry and more. These activities will keep them occupied productively while nurturing their creativity and confidence.

In the next phase, they will receive skill-based training in tie and dye, knitting, weaving, kalamkari and baking, providing them with practical skills they can use after leaving the observation home.

The DC emphasised that the purpose of these sessions is not just skill development but also to prevent juveniles from being consumed by their past mistakes. By keeping them engaged in positive activities, the initiative aims to steer them away from negative thoughts and help them realise that they have a long life ahead with endless opportunities.

Expressing optimism about the programme’s impact, Jorwal said, “If even a few of these young individuals successfully turn their lives around, it would be a significant achievement. The goal is to help them develop a positive outlook and give them hope for the future.”

He also extended his gratitude to Sapna Mittal from Art Life and Beyond Society for collaborating with the district administration in helping these juveniles discover their hidden potential and transform their lives.