Navjot Sidhu meets Congress leaders Soni, Aujla in Amritsar
: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday held a meeting with the party leaders here, including former deputy chief minister O P Soni and Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla.
Besides, Soni and Aujla, others who attended the meeting include former minister Raj Kumar Verka, former MLAs Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Sunil Dutti, Jugal Kishore Sharma, city party president Ashwani Pappu and Congress leader Madan Lal Dhingra.
“This was a meeting of party leaders who contested the recently held assembly elections and some other leaders of Amritsar, not of any individual,” Aujla said.
“Certain matters, including mayoral post of Amritsar, were discussed in the meeting,” he said.
Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu switched from Congress to AAP before the elections. He managed to induct several Congress councillors in the AAP to ensure continuation of his services as mayor.
Mumbai police to seize vehicles which ply on wrong side of road
The Mumbai Traffic Police will soon start seizing the vehicles of motorists caught for wrong side driving. Till March 31, around 2,649 FIRs have been registered against motorists for driving on the wrong side. After Pandey was appointed the Mumbai police commissioner last month, he had asked officials in the department to take action against traffic norm violators, hawkers and builders who create noise pollution, and to remove abandoned vehicles from roads.
Was promised to stay on by a senior minister but evicted in a wrong way , says Chirag
Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) president and MP, Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that he as well as his mother felt ' cheated' when officials came over to vacate the 12, Janpath sprawling bungalow in New Delhi a few days back despite having been assured by a senior union minister to stay put for a while.
Sassoon to get Maha’s first voice & speech diagnostic and treatment clinic
Beginning Thursday, the Sassoon General Hospital will get Maharashtra's first voice and speech diagnostic and rehabilitation clinic as part of its ENT (ear-nose-throat) department which will soon be ready to serve patients. The clinic will not only diagnose voice-related problems but will also help patients undergo corrective surgery if required and also rehabilitation. The centre will have eight ENT surgeons who are associated with the hospital and will get modern machinery through CSR.
Hiranandani Hospital to investigate violation of patient privacy
Mumbai A day after a Twitter thread alleging violation of patient privacy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went viral, the hospital said that an internal committee is investigating the incident of a housekeeping staff walking in during a woman's electrocardiogram test. The incident took place on April 2, when a 35-year-old writer went to the hospital for an ECG. They said that the committee will meet on Monday.
Covid: 10% people yet to be fully jabbed in Pune, search operation on
PWhile the government has now eased all Covid-19 related restrictions in the state, a majority of the people are yet to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 10% of the people have not completed their vaccination due to which a search operation will be initiated for such people this month by the gram panchayat, nagar panchayat and other local self government bodies.
