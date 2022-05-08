Navjot Sidhu to meet Bhagwant Mann days after calling him ‘younger brother’
Days after praising Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him his “younger brother” and an “honest man”, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said he will meet the former on Monday to discuss matters regarding the “revival of Punjab’s economy”.
“Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5:15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy . . . Punjab’s Resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort . . .” the former Punjab Congress chief tweeted.
Last month, praising Mann, Sidhu said, “He is an honest man. I have never raised a finger at him. If he fights against it my support is with him, even rising above party lines, because it is a fight for Punjab's existence.”
Interestingly, Sidhu's comments came a day after he had launched an all-out attack on the Punjab chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government over the law and order situation in the state.
Calling Mann “rubber da gudda” (rubber doll), Sidhu also accused the government of politicising the state police and misusing it for political vendetta and to silence the critics of the AAP supremo (Arvind Kejriwal). “The CM should be a self-respecting man who could not be pulled by strings,” the ex-MLA from Amritsar East said, taking a dig at the AAP leadership.
Also Read | Disciplinary action: Sidhu says he has given the right to reply to time
The cricketer-turned-politician had criticised his own government in the state, calling for a crackdown on ‘alleged’ mafias in sand-mining, transport and cable TV sectors.
“Till the time politics remain a business, it will not be respected. When Punjab becomes mafia-free, the state will rise," he had added.
Congress Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary has recommended action Sidhu for his alleged anti-party activities in the run-up to the February-March assembly elections and breach of party discipline in recent days. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has referred the matter to the disciplinary action committee headed by senior party leader AK Antony.
-
Delhi-NCR schools revise timings, curb outdoor activities as mercury soars
With the heatwave sweeping the national capital, the schools are now taking measures including revision of school timings, restricting outdoor activities, stocking oral rehydration syrups (ORS) and glucose sachets and motivating children to remain hydrated, news agency PTI reported. A torrid heatwave had sent the mercury soaring across large swathes of India with the temperature in Delhi rising to 46 degrees Celsius.
-
Four bikes gutted as miscreant sets fire inside building parking at Yerawada
PUNE Four two-wheeler vehicles were gutted in a fire that was started around 9:45am on Friday in Yerawada. The bikes were parked in the parking of a building located in Sevalal chowk area of Lakshminagar, Yerawada. The police suspect foul play and are on a lookout for a suspect in the case. A case under Section 435 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station.
-
Four men rob student of KTM bike worth ₹60,000 in Pune
PUNE A 20-year-old student was robbed of his KTM bike by four men in Chinchwad on Friday morning. The police are looking for four suspects in the case. While no arrests have been made, the police have identified four people, according to a statement by Chinchwad police station officials. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a resident of Dheeraj Park area of Keshavnagar in Chinchwad, 20, Yash Raju Jadhav.
-
Man arrested with 3 pistols, cartridges in Kharar, target killing bid thwarted, say police
The district police claim to have thwarted a target killing attempt with the arrest of a man in possession of three pistols and 10 cartridges from Nadiala Chowk in Kharar. Guri has been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Guri Shera of Sindhwan village in Fathegarh Sahib. The weapons recovered from him include two 30 caliber pistols, a 32 caliber pistol and 10 live cartridges. Guri has been sent to three-day police remand.
-
Pushkar Dhami to visit Champawat constituency tomorrow
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who needs to win the upcoming by-polls to save Dhami's chair and will contest from Champawat, will visit the constituency tomorrow, he said on Sunday. Dhami, who lost from his traditional Khatima constituency from where he contested and won the 2012 and 2017 state polls, will be up against the Congress' Nirmala Gahtori. The by-elections for Champawat will take place on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics