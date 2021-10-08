Navratri: 17L donated at Mansa Devi temple on Day 1

A total of ₹17.06 lakh was received in donations on the first day of the Navratri mela organised at the Mansa Devi temple on Thursday.

As per the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, devotees started coming early in the morning. While there was a strict check on wearing masks at the entrance of the temple, some people could be seen without masks inside the temple. Further, social distancing was also hard to maintain due to the rush at the temple. However, the authorities didn’t confirm how many people had turned up on the first day.

As per officials, ₹13.03 lakh was collected at Mansa Devi Mandir, ₹4.03 lakh at Kali Mata Mandir and the counting wasn’t done at the Chandi Mata Mandir yet. Gold weighing 2.3 gram and silver weighing 562.1 gram were also donated by devotees.

However, this time the donations were less than the last year when ₹23.79 lakh was donated on the first day of Navratri.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya also paid obeisance at the temple. He spoke about the importance of the festival and what the nine days of Navratri represent to him. As per temple officials, like other devotees, he had applied online for the darshan via www.mansadevi.org.in.

Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Gian Chand Gupta also visited the temple and inaugurated a blood donation camp organised here by the Haryana Red Cross Society.

BP Arora, Chandigarh president, Hindu Parv Mahasabha, said, “We have asked all temples to follow Covid protocols. Till now the response of people is much better than last year when we were in the midst of the pandemic.”