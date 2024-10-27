NC MLA stopped at airport after two bullets found in his luggage

National Conference MLA from south Kashmir Bashir Ahmad Veeri was stopped at Srinagar Airport on Sunday as two bullets of his licensed weapon were found in his baggage. Veeri said that he was not detained but asked to produce a hardcopy of his licence instead of soft copy. National Conference MLA from south Kashmir Bashir Ahmad Veeri (Source: ‘X’)

Official sources said that Veeri, who was to travel to Jammu, was taken to Humhama police post, nearest to the airport.

Veeri, who is Bijbehara MLA, said that he has a licensed weapon which was left at home before the scheduled trip. However, two bullets of the weapon had remained in his baggage which were detected during a search at the airport.

“I had a soft copy of the licence but the police asked for the hardcopy. Till the time hardcopy arrived we were there. There was nothing adverse,” he said. Call to SP Budgam Nikhil Borkar was picked up by his assistant who said that the officer was in a meeting.

Veeri said that he was on his way to Jammu now. “ I missed the flight during the process,” he said.