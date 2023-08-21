Himachal rain: NDRF rescues 10 people stranded in boat at Kol Dam

In a late-night operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 10 people stranded in a boat at the Kol Dam reservoir in Mandi district. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team readying a boat to rescue 10 people stranded in the Kol Dam reservoir in Mandi district on Sunday night. (ANI Photo)

They had gone to assess the volume of logs that had flowed into the reservoir due to the floods triggered by heavy rain a week ago.

Five of the trapped people were forest department officials and five were local residents, Mandi deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said on Monday.

Their row boat got stuck in the middle of the reservoir among the logs and due to the heavy silt near Tattapani.

Rescue teams were rushed to the spot after the administration got information about their being stranded on Sunday night.

Apart from NDRF, personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Himachal Police also took part in the rescue efforts, spanning six hours.

The NDRF anchored their boat to prevent it from moving away with the logs and pulled out the trapped people on to a steamer.

Man trying to cross broken bridge dies

A 60-year-old man was swept away in the strong current of the Ravi river when he lost his balance while trying to cross a broken bridge at Bakani in Bharmour sub division of Chamba district. Despite being warned against doing so, Karam Chand attempted to cross the bridge on Sunday, Chamba superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said.

The stressed-ribbon-bridge was damaged following the flood in the Ravi in July.

A few metal cables of the bridge were holding it up, making it impossible to cross it.

Chand fell into the river after losing his balance and was swept away.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and his body was recovered from the river bank a few hours later.

Heavy rain forecast for 3 days

The meteorological department has forecast heavy rain for the next three days.

Shimla-based weather office director Surender Paul said a yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for Monday, while an orange alert has been sounded from August 22-24.

“Heavy rain is likely to trigger floods and landslides, resulting in road blockades and disruption of essential services,” Paul said, urging people to stay away from flooded streams and avoid unnecessary travel.