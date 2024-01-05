close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / NDRI commercialise technology for rapid detection of milk adulteration

NDRI commercialise technology for rapid detection of milk adulteration

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 05, 2024 06:08 AM IST

NDRI director Dr Dheer Singh said the institute is making concerted efforts to commercialise technologies to various stakeholders developed by its scientists and the latest license agreement is a step towards this direction

The Karnal-based National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has commercialised nine technologies related to the rapid detection of adulteration in milk to Hatsun Agro Products Ltd., a Chennai-based leading dairy industry in South India.

Dr Rajan Sharma, joint director (research) and co-inventor said the developed tests could be used at milk receiving stations and thus will help the dairy industry in segregating good quality milk from bad quality milk at its point of origin. (HT Photo)
Dr Rajan Sharma, joint director (research) and co-inventor said the developed tests could be used at milk receiving stations and thus will help the dairy industry in segregating good quality milk from bad quality milk at its point of origin. (HT Photo)

NDRI director Dr Dheer Singh said the institute is making concerted efforts to commercialise technologies to various stakeholders developed by its scientists and the latest license agreement is a step towards this direction.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He further said these technologies are related to paper strip-based tests for rapid detection of neutralisers, urea, hydrogen peroxide, glucose, sucrose, maltodextrin, formaldehyde, and salt in milk.

In addition, a rapid test for the detection of the presence of detergent in milk has also been commercialised for the company

He informed that apart from rapidity, detection limit of these tests is better than conventional tests and all the tests can be performed on a milk sample within 10 minutes.

Dr Rajan Sharma, joint director (research) and co-inventor said the developed tests could be used at milk receiving stations and thus will help the dairy industry in segregating good quality milk from bad quality milk at its point of origin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out