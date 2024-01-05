NDRI commercialise technology for rapid detection of milk adulteration

The Karnal-based National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has commercialised nine technologies related to the rapid detection of adulteration in milk to Hatsun Agro Products Ltd., a Chennai-based leading dairy industry in South India. Dr Rajan Sharma, joint director (research) and co-inventor said the developed tests could be used at milk receiving stations and thus will help the dairy industry in segregating good quality milk from bad quality milk at its point of origin. (HT Photo)

NDRI director Dr Dheer Singh said the institute is making concerted efforts to commercialise technologies to various stakeholders developed by its scientists and the latest license agreement is a step towards this direction.

He further said these technologies are related to paper strip-based tests for rapid detection of neutralisers, urea, hydrogen peroxide, glucose, sucrose, maltodextrin, formaldehyde, and salt in milk.

In addition, a rapid test for the detection of the presence of detergent in milk has also been commercialised for the company

He informed that apart from rapidity, detection limit of these tests is better than conventional tests and all the tests can be performed on a milk sample within 10 minutes.

