Neck-and-neck battle on cards between BJP, Congress in J&K’s RS Pura

With over a dozen candidates in the fray, Hindu majority Ranbir Singh Pura-Jammu South assembly constituency is all set for a multi-cornered contest between seven candidates from various political parties and an equal number of Independents. Congress’ Raman Bhalla is in fray from J&K’s RS Pura seat. (File)

The constituency meanders along the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu district and had been a witness to ugly skirmishes between India and Pakistan during ceasefire violations by the latter. It will go to polls in the third and final phase on October 1.

However, the renewed truce deal between the two countries in February 2021 is holding along the 198 km-long international border and nearly 800 km-long Line of Control bringing much-needed normalcy for the border dwellers on either side.

Though traditionally, a bastion of the Congress, in this election, a close fight is being anticipated between former minister and working president of the J&K Congress Raman Bhalla and BJP’s national secretary Dr Narinder Singh Raina.

Arvind Kumar, who runs a furniture house in RS Pura, said, “The fight is between the BJP and the Congress. Around 80 percent of votes from RS Pura town usually go to the BJP. We anticipate a close fight.”

It may be stated here that Bhalla, 61, who was the Congress candidate from the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, had maintained a lead of around 5,000 votes from the RS Pura-Jammu South assembly constituency.

National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) being part of the INDIA bloc had not fielded their candidates and supported Bhalla.

Mohan Lal, 51, of Khandwal village, said, “Though Raman Bhalla had a 5,000-vote lead in LS polls from this constituency but these are local polls for the assembly. Therefore, we anticipate a neck-and-neck fight”.

It may be stated here that following the delimitation exercise in May 2022, the RS Pura assembly constituency was clubbed with south Jammu.

Former sarpanch of Suchetgarh Surjeet Choudhary, 38, also echoed similar views.

“The contest is between the BJP and Congress. Both candidates are widely accepted by the people. Having said so, Dr Raina appears to have an edge. Jat and Sikh communities largely appear to be inclined towards him,” said Choudhary.

He also felt that the votes secured by the candidates of PDP and DPAP would eventually be a loss to Congress.

“In parliamentary elections, both the parties didn’t field their candidates and the people voted for Congress candidate Raman Bhalla. This time around, PDP and DPAP have fielded their candidates, and votes secured by them would impact the prospects of Congress candidate,” he reasoned.

The constituency also has a vast presence of refugee Brahmins, who also play a major role in the winning prospects of candidates.

It may be stated here that the BJP’s Dr Narinder Singh Raina, 58, is contesting the electoral battle for the first time.

However, Amit Choudhary, 45, of RS Pura, opined that NC-Congress alliance candidate Raman Bhalla has the upper hand.

He attributed his observation to the anti-incumbency against the BJP because of under-development, spiraling unemployment, the Agniveer scheme, long power cuts, dilapidated canals and bad roads.

“There is grave resentment against the BJP for introducing the Agniveer scheme. The border youth always looked up to the army for jobs but Agniveers scheme left them disillusioned. Youth in border areas always worked hard to get a job in the army but that opportunity has also been snatched from them. They had never heard of a ‘kacchi naukari’ in the Indian Army,” said Choudhary.

The candidates of national and regional parties in the fray are BJP’s Dr Narinder Singh Raina, Congress’ Raman Bhalla, former minister Choudhary Gharu Ram of Azad’s DPAP, Gurdev Raj of the BSP, Harpreet Singh of the JD(U), Narinder Sharma of the PDP and Pavneet Kour of the J&K Apni Party.

Seven independents include Ravinder Singh, Subhash Chander, Sulaksh Gupta, Shashi Kant Khajuria, Harbans Lal, Sunny Kant Chib and Atul Raina.

In 2014, Dr Gagan Bhagat, then with the BJP, won the seat securing 25,696 votes defeating Bhushan Lal of the PDP, who secured 12,086 votes. In 2008, Gharu Ram Bhagat of the BJP won the seat, securing 15,902 votes defeating Suman Lata Bhagat of the Congress, who had 14,272 votes. In 2002, Suman Lata Bhagat of the Congress with 19,669 votes defeated Romesh Lal Mottan of the NCP, who secured 16,485 votes. In 1996, Ram Chand of the BSP had secured 13,379 votes against Romesh Lal of the Congress, who secured 11,850 votes.