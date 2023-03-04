Need to be vigilant to neutralise ecosystem supporting terrorism: J&K LG Sinha

In a veiled attack at ‘political elite’ that ruled Jammu and Kashmir in the past, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said some people abused the law and earned wealth for five generations at the cost of common man. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at the passing out parade of police constables in Kathua on Friday. (HT Photo)

“I want to say that my doors are always open for farmers, labourers, soldiers, businessmen and the common man for genuine issues, but some people misused law and earned wealth for five generations,” the LG said at the passing out parade of constables of 29th Basic Recruitment Training Course (BRTC) at S Prithinandan Singh Police Training School in Kathua.

“They now want to instigate people for their vested interests, but it won’t be allowed anymore. The administration is for 1.35 crore people of J&K and not for 1,000 to 2,000 VIPs,” he added.

He also said that his administration ensured that poor were not touched during the recent anti-encroachment drive.

“But it is also true that we retrieved big chunks of land (from land mafia). This land will be used to build stadiums, hospitals, schools and colleges for the youth, children and people ,” Sinha said.

He reiterated that the property tax to be levied in J&K from April 1 was the lowest in the country.

Earlier, he congratulated and welcomed the new recruits to what he termed one of the finest police forces in the country.

“I am confident that you will discharge your duty towards the nation with utmost sensitivity, commitment and dedication. The integrity, dedication and professionalism of J&K Police are pivotal in the fight against terrorism. We all take pride in the excellence and professionalism displayed by the J&K Police in handling narco-terrorism and enforcing the rule of law,” said Sinha.

‘Challenging times for our police forces’

He stressed upon the future-ready policing strategies to tackle the new forms of internal security challenges.

“These are challenging times for our police forces as the world today faces conventional and non-conventional threats. We need to be vigilant and determined to neutralise the ecosystem providing ideological and financial support to terrorists,” Sinha said.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh also attended the function, which saw a total of 480 new recruits, including 49 women constables, formally joining the police after completing their rigorous training.

Out of 480, as many as 330 constables have already served as special police officers (SPOs), a police spokesperson said, adding that recruit constable Sunali Bhagat emerged as the best all-rounder.