Nerchowk medical college operating without radiologist, says Jai Ram

Former chief minister and leader of the opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing the concluding session of the two-day “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mahabhiyan-2026” workshop held in Janjehli Mandal of the BJP’s Saraj Assembly constituency, strongly criticised the Sukhu government’s functioning and raised serious questions about the poor condition of Nerchowk Medical College. He said that while the government is trumpeting “high-tech robotic surgery” worth crores, but on the ground, the hospital’s radiology department is completely closed. (HT Photo for representation)

Thakur described the announcements made during the CM’s visit to Nachan and Balh as “mere sham”, describing the situation as a “strange contradiction”. He said that while the government is trumpeting “high-tech robotic surgery” worth crores, but on the ground, the hospital’s radiology department is completely closed.

“How are operations possible in such a situation? The government hasn’t even provided the public with a single MRI machine. For the past three and a half years, the CM has been harping on the idea of installing an MRI machine in Nerchowk, but the harsh reality is that the entire department is paralysed due to the sole radiologist going on leave, and the cardiology department is a white elephant without a cath lab. In such a situation, the rationale for installing a robotic surgical system without basic diagnostic facilities and necessary staff is beyond comprehension,” he said.

He added that whenever the CM visits Mandi, he uses the public platform to abuse him. “I served as CM for five years, and my party granted me this privilege as per the system. I developed the entire Himachal Pradesh without any discrimination for five years,” he said. In a scathing attack on the CM, Thakur said, “Sukhuji government has set a new record for borrowing in the name of development, and that he will be known as a CM who has pushed the state into a debt trap and only benefits his favorite friends”.