New academic session inaugurated at PGIMER

“If you wish to give up anything, give up ‘giving up’,” said Major DP Singh, Kargil War veteran and India’s first blade runner, while inaugurating the new academic sessions of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday.

“Losing a part of the body does not lead to disability. Losing the will to fight our odds does. Odds are in the head and not in the heart. Celebrate odds and be the winner,” stated Major DP Singh while narrating his journey from being declared dead in an army hospital in July 1999 during the Kargil War to 14 years hence, returning as India’s first blade runner.

Dr Vivek Lal, director of PGIMER, urged the newly joined resident doctors to emulate Singh’s example of courage, unwavering commitment and ‘never say die’ attitude in the face of even the worst of circumstances.

The director also stated that in the last 59 years, the institute witnessed an expansion from 230 beds to over 2,200 beds.

Meanwhile, R Sehgal, dean (academic), conducted the pinning-up ceremony of resident doctors who had joined the institute in July 2022 and January 2023 sessions.