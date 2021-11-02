New fault lines being created among people in J&K: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday expressed concerns over New Delhi’s “renewed efforts to create and foster new fault lines between the people of Jammu & Kashmir”.

In a statement issued after the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, chaired by party chief Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP stated, “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is resorting to naked communalism and pitting people against each other on the basis of religion, cast, sect and ethnicity.”

“All regions of J&K, apart from being robbed of their constitutional and democratic rights are slowly witnessing catastrophic ramifications of the BJP-RSS plans in sectors like business, employment, right to natural resources etc,” the statement further read.

“Initially, some people had fallen to the false narrative of “empowered Jammu” as a justification for all that the Government of India has been doing since August 5, 2019 but it is evident that Jammu region is also paying a heavy price for the misadventures and nefarious acts of the BJP government,” the party stated.

Party’s chief spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said the PAC resolved that the party would redouble its efforts to fight the designs of dividing and disempowering the people of Jammu & Kashmir and give voice to the concerns and aspirations of all people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The meeting also reiterated the party’s demand of immediate release of all political prisoners and speedy and impartial investigations into the cases of recent civilian killings. PAC also condemned the government’s arbitrary actions against employees, including a recent spree of terminations. The meeting also expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation and spike in violence levels.”