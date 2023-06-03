Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / New PG courses in Haryana colleges from this session

New PG courses in Haryana colleges from this session

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 03, 2023 12:31 AM IST

PG diplomas in defence journalism, national and cyber security in government colleges from this session

Haryana’s higher education minister Mool Chand Sharma said on Friday that from the current academic session, the state government has decided to start various new courses and subjects, including postgraduate (PG) diplomas in defence journalism, national and cyber security, in government colleges.

While PG diploma in national and cyber security has been introduced at Shahzadpur government college in Ambala and Kharkhoda government college in Sonepat, PG diploma in defence journalism has been started at Kharkhoda and Jhajjar government colleges.
Sharma said new courses and subjects are being started in 37 government colleges of the state and the seats have also been increased in nine colleges.

