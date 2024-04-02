 Newly inducted BJP leaders Rinku, Angural get Y category security cover in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Newly inducted BJP leaders Rinku, Angural get Y category security cover in Punjab

ByAsian News International
Apr 02, 2024 12:12 PM IST

Decision to provide Y category security was prompted by inputs from the Intelligence Bureau, citing potential threats

The central government has extended Y category security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to newly inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Punjab, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural, sources said.

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku (second from right) along with MLA Sheetal Angural (second from left) joining the BJP in New Delhi recently. (HT Photo)
Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku (second from right) along with MLA Sheetal Angural (second from left) joining the BJP in New Delhi recently. (HT Photo)

This security provision is exclusively for Punjab.

Also read: BJP releases 1st Punjab list, Bittu, Rinku, Preneet among six fielded

Rinku, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of Parliament, and Angural, an MLA, recently joined the BJP.

Rinku’s inclusion in the BJP’s list of six Lok Sabha candidates for Punjab, with a nomination from the Jalandhar reserved seat, further solidified his prominence within the party ranks.

The decision to provide Y category security was prompted by inputs from the Intelligence Bureau, citing potential threats following the entry of these two politicians into the BJP.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Newly inducted BJP leaders Rinku, Angural get Y category security cover in Punjab
