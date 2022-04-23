NGT issues notice to chief secretary in Ludhiana’s shanty fire incident; asks why state be not held accountable
: Taking suo motu cognizance of the shanty fire accident near a main garbage dump here that climed the lives of seven family members, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to chief secretary, Punjab, to explain the reason for continued failure to deal with the accumulated legacy waste at the dump site and why accountability of the state be not fixed in the incident.
Referring to media reports regarding the incident, chairperson of the tribunal Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, in the order dated April 21, has directed the monitoring committee of the NGT in the state to furnish a factual report within 15 days regarding the cause of the deaths, persons responsible and remedial action which is needed to be taken.
The tribunal stated that failure to clear the legacy waste is a continuing health hazard, apart from being a source of pollution. It asked why accountability of the state be not fixed under section 15 of the NGT act.
Following Wednesday’s tragic incident near the main garbage dump site of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) on the Tajpur road, it was suspected that the fire broke due to a splinter of burning waste from the dump situated around 20 feet away from the shanty. Regular fire incidents were being reported at the dump site for atleast six days prior to the incident.
The tribunal stated that it appears to be the failure of state in remediating the garbage dump site as per the mandate under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and right of citizens to clean environment. This is despite the fact that the tribunal has passed orders for compliance of rules within the stipulated timelines on March 7, 2019 and January 10, 2020 in the presence of the chief secretary. Over 20 lakh tonnes of garbage is accumulated at the dump site.
Issuing notice to the chief secretary, NGT has asked for a comprehensive plan to handle such situations at all locations where legacy waste is lying unremediated with potential for such incidents and continuing damage to environment and public health. The authorities have been directed to submit the reply before the next hearing of the case scheduled on May 26.
The NGT also directed the monitoring committee to visit the site and interact with stakeholders. The committee will also be assisted by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Deputy Commissioner.
The CPCB has also been directed to collect information about garbage dump sites from all states/UTs and issue statutory directions/guidelines for preventing such fire incidents and handling them effectively, if it takes place. The board has also been directed to specify serious consequences of delay in dealing with the issue.
Seven members of a family, hailing from Bihar, were charred to death after fire broke out in their shanty. They earned their livelihood from rag picking at the nearby main dump.
-
Chandigarh youth held for driving car with fake number plate
The crime branch of the Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth for driving a Chevrolet Cruze car with a fake number plate. Police said Manish Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 (West), was nabbed near a car washing centre in Maloya. Kumar was arrested and presented in a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. Police are verifying whether he owns the vehicle or it was stolen.
-
Chandigarh: Woman among 2 held for posing as police officers
The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested two people on Friday for posing as cops. The accused have been identified as Tejinder Singh, 24, of Housing Board Colony, Ambala and Kanchan, 25, of Dera Bassi. Singh was found impersonating as a sub-inspector and Kanchan, a lady constable. They were asked to show their Chandigarh Police id cards, which were also found to be fake.
-
Calcutta HC asks IPS officer Damayanti Sen to supervise 5th Bengal rape probe
The Calcutta high court on Friday told special commissioner of Kolkata Police, Damayanti Sen, to oversee the investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 40-year-old woman in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The woman was allegedly gang-raped on April 8 by her brother-in-law and his relative. The court's orders on Friday came during a hearing into a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation investigation into the case.
-
Chandigarh: Rooftop solar plant inaugurated at Model jail
To commemorate World Earth Day, A 350 kWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant was inaugurated at Model Jail Complex, Sector 51, on Friday. The project has been designed and executed by Chandigarh Renewable Science & Technology Promotion Society. The plant will generate a minimum 4,20,000 kWh (units) per year with 17% module efficiency. A total of 2,000 saplings were planted.
-
HC asks IIM Rohtak director to respond to show-cause notice within a week
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma to respond to a show-cause notice by the central government within a week. However, it also restrained the Centre from taking any action pursuant to the show-cause notice till the next date of hearing in July. Sharma had approached the high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government.
