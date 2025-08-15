NGT pulls up Hamirpur MC for failing to clear legacy waste

The National Green Tribunal has pulled up the Hamirpur municipal corporation for failing to clear all legacy waste by June 30, 2025, and has directed the MC to submit atime-bound plan within two weeks. The daily generation of municipal solid waste in Hamirpur is approximately 17 MT, while the treatment capacity stands at just 7.2 MT. (File)

The MC commissioner has assured the tribunal that they would clear the legacy waste within six months but failed to give a detailed plan. So the tribunal had now directed the MC commissioner to submit a time-bound plan within two weeks.

The directions come after around 10,000 metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste lies unattended at the designated site and MC failed to clear the waste despite earlier assurance. The case stems from an application filed by Rita Sharma and another petitioner, highlighting the environmental hazards caused by the unchecked accumulation of municipal solid waste in Hamirpur.

“Commissioner, municipal corporation, Hamirpur, appearing virtually, has submitted that within six months the entire legacy waste will be cleared. However, he has not disclosed the execution plans to remediate legacy waste and ensuring 100% waste processing for daily waste generation so that no legacy waste is piled up. He is directed to file the timebound programme for clearing the entire legacy waste and filling up the gap between the generation and treatment of municipal solid waste in Municipal Corporation, Hamirpur and he is also directed to furnish his undertaking for clearing the entire legacy waste within six months,” ruled the NGT.

The daily generation of municipal solid waste in Hamirpur is approximately 17 MT, while the treatment capacity stands at just 7.2 MT. This shortfall is leading to a continuous accumulation of waste, further aggravating the problem.

The matter would be taken up again on October 17, 2025.