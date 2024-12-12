NGT seeks report on closure of dyeing units polluting sewer lines in Ludhiana

In a petition regarding scattered dyeing units accused of releasing untreated wastewater into municipal sewer lines, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed key authorities, including the Punjab government, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the deputy commissioner of Ludhiana, to submit updated status reports by one week before the next hearing on March 20, 2025. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has also been asked to file a compliance report on the performance of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs). Ludhiana DC Jitendra Jorwal, “We will prepare a comprehensive report and respond to the NGT’s orders a week before the hearing on March 20, 2025. All actions will align with environmental norms.” (HT File)

PPCB’s chief engineer RK Ratra, in his submission to the tribunal, highlighted the presence of 54 scattered dyeing units in the Buddha Nullah catchment area. These include 11 large units and 43 medium and small units.

Report highlighted that of the 11, one has adopted a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system, one has shut down, and nine are still operational.

They highlighted medium and small units, including ten units have closed, but others remain operational despite directions to cease activities or relocate. The original deadlines for these units to either adopt ZLD or move to areas connected with CETPs were March 31, 2023, for small and medium units and June 30, 2023, for large units.

The PPCB informed the NGT that it is imposing environmental compensation on violators. Ratra assured the tribunal that within one week, a proposal would be submitted to the PPCB Chairman for shutting down non-compliant units. The Chairman is expected to decide on this within two weeks, as per legal norms.

The NGT referred to prior orders from October 10, 2019, wherein the state government directed that no industrial effluent—whether treated, partially treated, or untreated—be discharged into Ludhiana’s municipal sewer lines. The PPCB had also ordered dyeing units not connected to CETPs to cease discharging treated effluent into the municipal sewer, with the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana instructed to disconnect such sewer connections.

The NGT has now directed the PPCB Member Secretary to submit records of all related orders and documents in the next report.

