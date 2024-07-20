 NGT summons Ludhiana MC chief over green belt encroachments - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi
NGT summons Ludhiana MC chief over green belt encroachments

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 20, 2024 06:50 AM IST

This order follows the tribunal’s findings on encroachments over green belts by the civic body and other seven entities, including Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Punjab Pollution Control Board and a private school

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the municipal commissioner (MC) of Ludhiana to appear in person on July 31 to address allegations of non-compliance with environmental regulations and tribunal directives. This order follows the tribunal’s findings on encroachments over green belts by the civic body and other seven entities, including Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and a private school.

NGT has asked MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi to appear on July 31 and come up with the evidence. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The case, initially filed by the council of engineers through president Kapil Arora in October 2022, highlighted illegal constructions and encroachments on green belts. These areas included Sherpur Chowk to Jagraon Bridge, and properties near Lodhi Club and a private school in BRS Nagar.

In response to the petition, the NGT had constituted a joint committee involving members from the environment ministry, the district commissioner (DC), MC and PPCB. The committee was tasked with verifying the status of the disputed areas and recommending remedial measures.

During the investigation, the environment ministry’s representative identified the disputed areas as green belts, consistent with Ludhiana’s Master Plan. However, reports from the DC, MC and PPCB incorrectly classified these areas as part of the road network, seemingly to justify illegal encroachments and parking.

Following this discrepancy, the NGT rejected the initial report from the DC in August 2023 and ordered a new committee to ascertain the facts. In November 2023, this committee requested the development plan from the MC but received no response. As a result, the committee could only submit a partial report on January 9, noting the lack of cooperation from the MC. Now, NGT has asked MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi to appear on July 31 and come up with the evidence.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
