NIA nabs 2 for aiding Rajouri terror attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two terror operatives who had allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to the attackers of Dhangri terror attack on January 1 this year, officials said. They had transported and ammunition for the attack, officials added. Seven civilians, including a four-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, were killed in the twin terror attacks on January 1 and 2 in Rajouri’s Dhangri. (PTI File)

They have been identified as Haji Nisar Ahmad alias Nisar Ali and Mushtaq Hussain, both residents of Mendhar.

“The NIA has arrested two terror operatives for harbouring terrorists, who had killed seven innocent civilians in Dhangri village of district Rajouri in January this year,” said an official spokesperson.

At least seven civilians, including a four-year-old boy and a 16-year -old girl were killed in two back-to-back terror attacks on January 1 and 2 at Dhangri village in Rajouri district.

““Investigations by the NIA revealed that both the arrested accused persons were involved in harbouring the terrorists, who had carried out the shocking killings of the civilians. They had provided logistics support to the terrorists for more than two months and had sheltered them in a hideout, which was constructed by the them on the directions of Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handlers, namely Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt, Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi and Mohammad Qasim” said officials familiar to the development.

“The duo had transported arms and ammunition for the attackers. They had also picked up the consignments that were dropped by drones on the Line of Control,” they added.

“During investigations, a team of NIA officials had camped for in the hilly terrain of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts and examined a large number of suspicious entities. They later zeroed in on the two terror operatives who had provided the hideout,” he added.

In the twin terror attacks in Dhangri village, seven civilians were killed over two days. Four civilians were killed after two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists opened fire at three houses separated by a distance of 50 metres from each other on January 1. The next day, two children aged four and 16 died in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at the house where the firing had taken place.

One victim succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College, Jammu, on January 5, taking the toll to seven. As many as 14 villagers were injured in the twin attacks.

Dhangri, 10km from Rajouri town, is in a valley spread over 20 sq km surrounded by mountains.

