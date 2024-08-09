NIA chargesheets Pakistan-based LeT handler, 3 others in Kashmir civilians’ killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday, chargesheeted four persons, including a Pakistan-based terrorist, for the killing of two non-local civilians by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot—The Resistance Front (TRF)—in Kashmir in February this year. NIA took over the case from the police in June this year and re-registered it (File)

The accused were identified as Adil Manzoor Langoo, Ahran Rasool Dar, alias Tota, and Dawood, and their Pakistan-based handler Jahangir, alias Peer Sahab. They were chargesheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UA (P) Act.

The NIA special court, Jammu, has already issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Jahangir, who is absconding. All four accused were involved in the brutal killing of two civilians on the evening of February 7 at Karfali Mohalla in Shala Kadal of Srinagar.

NIA took over the case from the police in June this year and re-registered it. NIA investigations revealed that Langoo, who had joined LeT in 2023, had been motivated by Pakistani handlers to boost the terror outfit’s activities in Srinagar in Kashmir.

“Langoo had also been involved in previous terror attacks in the Valley. He, along with his close associates Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, was working under the directions of Jahangir, who had motivated them to unleash Jehad in the Srinagar area to spread fear and terror among the non-locals to wage war against the government of India,” said an official spokesperson.

“ The trio had conspired with Jahangir to kill the innocents at Shala Kadal. On Jehangir’s directions, Langoo and Ahran received the arms and ammunition, which were used subsequently by Langoo to commit the crime. Dawood had helped Langoo destroy the evidence of the crime,” he added.