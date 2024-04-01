NIA chief Dinkar Gupta retires

National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general Dinkar Gupta superannuated from services on Saturday. Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Sadanand Vasant Date takes over as the new Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Dinkar Gupta, who superannuated from service, on Sunday. (ANI)

A 1987-batch IPS officer, Dinkar served as NIA chief for almost two years and remained on other key posts, including Punjab director general of police (DGP) from February 2019 to October 2021.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Before he was appointed as the state top cop, Dinkar served as DGP (Intelligence). His assignment as NIA chief was the second central deputation for Dinkar, who had, earlier, had an eight-year stint with the ministry of home affairs (MHA) from June 2004 to July 2012. He held many key assignments, including as the head of the dignitary protection division of the MHA.

During his tenure in Punjab, Dinkar also served as senior superintendent of police of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts for more than seven years during the militancy phase in Punjab. He also served as DIG (Jalandhar Range), Ludhiana Range, DIG (counter-intelligence), and DIG (Intelligence), Punjab till 2004.