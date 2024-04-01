NIA chief Dinkar Gupta retires
A 1987-batch IPS officer, Dinkar served as NIA chief for almost two years and remained on other key posts, including Punjab director general of police (DGP) from February 2019 to October 2021.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general Dinkar Gupta superannuated from services on Saturday.
Before he was appointed as the state top cop, Dinkar served as DGP (Intelligence). His assignment as NIA chief was the second central deputation for Dinkar, who had, earlier, had an eight-year stint with the ministry of home affairs (MHA) from June 2004 to July 2012. He held many key assignments, including as the head of the dignitary protection division of the MHA.
During his tenure in Punjab, Dinkar also served as senior superintendent of police of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts for more than seven years during the militancy phase in Punjab. He also served as DIG (Jalandhar Range), Ludhiana Range, DIG (counter-intelligence), and DIG (Intelligence), Punjab till 2004.