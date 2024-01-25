NIA impounds vehicle used in Haryana IED seizure case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday impounded a vehicle in a 2022 case relating to seizure of IEDs along with arms and ammunition in Haryana, an official spokesperson said. The agency had registered the case after taking over the investigations from the Haryana Police on May 24, 2022. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The car was seized at Bastara Toll Plaza in Madhuban area of Haryana, in May 2022, from four men linked with Pakistan-based “listed terrorist” Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, the spokesperson said.

The vehicle, bearing registration no. PB 29 R 8889, has been seized by the NIA under the provisions of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as “proceeds of terrorism”. The agency had registered the case after taking over the investigations from the Haryana Police on May 24, 2022.

On May 5, 2022, the Haryana Police had recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a pistol with two magazines and ₹1.30 lakh cash from Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, Amandeep Singh, alias Deepa, Parminder Singh, alias Pinder, and Bhupinder Singh.

According to forensic experts, the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing around 7.5 kg were fixed in iron boxes filled with iron nails. They had said that each box carried a timer, a detonator and a battery. The detonator and timer were connected with the IEDs but they were not power connected yet.

They had stored the terror hardware consignment in a specially designed cavity in their white Toyota Innova for delivery in Adilabad, Telangana on the directions of Rinda, a leader of the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

During investigations, it was found that the accused had received multiple consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics sent by terrorist Sandhu alias Rinda from Pakistan through drones at pre-decided locations near the Indo-Pak border.