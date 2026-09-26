NIA nabs two more accused in Nalagarh police station blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more persons in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on the premises of Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on January 1 this year, officials said on Friday. NIA has arrested both accused, aiming to unravel the wider network connected with the attack. (HT Photo for representation)

The explosion took place near the outer wall of the police station adjoining the room of an investigating officer. A case was initially registered in this connection by state police, before the NIA took over the probe on May 8, they said.

The agency had earlier arrested six accused in the case, namely Mahavir Kumar alias Kaka, Ajay Mehra, Manpreet Singh alias Mani, Arshdeep Singh Kandola alias Arsh Kandola, Karanpreet Singh and Diljot Singh Saini, the NIA said in a statement.

During investigation into the conspiracy connected with the IED explosion, involvement of two more persons, Harman Harry and Jashan Saini surfaced, the statement said.

NIA has arrested both accused, aiming to unravel the wider network connected with the attack, it added. These accused had initially been arrested by Punjab Police in two cases being probed by them and were then arrested by NIA in connection with the present case. With the arrest of Harry and Jashan Saini, the total number of arrests made by NIA in the present case stands at eight.

“Further investigation is underway to ascertain the specific roles of the accused, establish the linkages between them, and identify other persons associated with the conspiracy,” the statement added.