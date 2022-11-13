Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nine Ludhiana Central Jail inmates booked in two assault cases

Updated on Nov 13, 2022 01:37 AM IST

Two inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail have been booked for assaulting another inmate with a sharp weapon.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

At least nine inmates have been booked in two separate cases for getting into clashes at Ludhiana Central Jail.

In the first case, Harminder Singh, assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, told police that Deepak Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Monu, Gursauravjit Singh, Bobby Kumar, Sukhbir Singh and Manjit Singh had assaulted each other on November 7.

An FIR has been lodged against them under Sections 323, 324, 506, 148, 149, 34 of Indian Penal Code and Section 52 of Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station.

In the second case, police booked two inmates Sukhwinder Singh and Sumit Kumar for assaulting another inmate Tarlochan Singh with a sharp edged weapon. He suffered injuries on his head and back and is admitted to civil hospital. The duo was booked based on the complaint of assistant superintendent Satnam Singh,

A case under Sections 323, 324, 34 of IPC and Section 52 of prison act has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.

The jail staff has also recovered three mobile phones during a surprise check. Two inmates, Saurav Jindal and Heera Singh, have been booked, while one accused is yet to be identified.

Sunday, November 13, 2022
