Nine more down with Covid in Ludhiana
Nine more people tested positive for Covid on Friday, the highest single-day spike since March 2.
This is the third time this week that the district has registered an increase in Covid cases. While six cases were reported on April 18, eight cases were registered the next day.
The new cases have taken the district’s Covid count to 1,09,836, of which 1,07,526 people have recovered, while 2,280 have succumbed. The tally of active cases stands at 30, of which 29 patients are under home isolation, while one patient is undergoing treatment at a private facility.
-
UP man shoots self after killing fiancée in Samrala
A 24-year-old man shot himself with a pistol after gunning down his fiancee in Kotla Bhadi village of Samrala on Friday afternoon. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the victim Manisha, 22, was living with Manisha's parents and younger sister in the labour quarters at a brick kiln in Kotla Bhadi village. Her father Om Singh and mother Kusumlata are labourers at the brick kiln. He said at 12.30 om on Friday AAjit Kumar, alias Sunny, of Uttar Pradeshcame to their house.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 58
Tricity's active Covid-19 cases rose further on Friday as 10 people tested positive. As many as six people were found infected in Chandigarh, three in Mohali and one in Panchkula. This pushed tricity's active cases from 54 to 58 in the past 24 hours, the highest in the past 33 days. Now, 24 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 22 in Mohali and 12 in Panchkula.
-
36-year-old biker killed in Kharar hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a car claimed the life of a 36-year-old motorcyclist near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar on Thursday night. His brother Charanjit Singh told the police that Navdeep was riding his motorcycle around 10.30 pm on Thursday night. When Navdeep reached near Katani Dhaba in Shivjot Enclave, a speeding Toyota Innova hit him and drove off. His brother was later declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital.
-
Mercury shoots up to 37°C again as clear skies return in Chandigarh
The pleasant weather due to drizzle and cool winds disappeared in less than 24 hours, making way for clear skies and causing the maximum temperature to rise from 32.8C on Thursday to 37C on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature, which was 1.3 degree above normal on Friday, is likely to rise by 2-3C in the coming days.
-
Building violations delinked from transfer of Chandigarh Housing Board properties
In a major relief for over 65,000 allottees, the Chandigarh Housing Board has delinked the issue of building violations from transfer of all built-up units. The building violations include construction of unauthorised storeys, rooms, toilets and cantilevers, among others. Hitesh Puri quoted the example of Estate Office, where the transfer is allowed irrespective of violations in the property. He said when the registration was done by the registration authority, the transfer should not be withheld.
