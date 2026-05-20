NIT K’shetra, district health dept at odds over mental health sessions

A row has broken out between the administration of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, and district health department over mental health awareness programme on campus following a series of students suicides reported earlier this year. RTI application was filed by Kaithal-based RTI activist Vinay Gupta, who is also monitoring and evaluation officer in the psychiatry department in Government Hospital, Kaithal. (File)

The controversy surfaced after the institute, replying to a Right to Information (RTI) application, stated that no mental health or suicide prevention awareness camp had been organised by the state health department for students. However, the district health authorities refuted the claims asserting that an anti-drug awareness programme was conducted at the campus on February 24 during which students were also sensitised about mental health issues.

RTI application was filed by Kaithal-based RTI activist Vinay Gupta, who is also monitoring and evaluation officer in the psychiatry department in Government Hospital, Kaithal.

The reply, dated May 18, further states that institute’s health centre has zero record as the NIT did not organise any mental health awareness camps, any suicide prevention awareness camps, any training sessions on mental health, any counselling or awareness sessions conducted by the district mental health programme, civil hospital, Kurukshetra, on its campus.

The institute has also stated that no dedicated sessions of this nature have ever been held. Regarding professional mental health support, the institute informed that three psychiatrists are empanelled with NIT Kurukshetra and one counsellor is available on campus.

However, Kurukshetra chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sukhbir Singh claimed that one such programme was organised on February 24. He even claimed that they were also planning to organise such programme today (Tuesday) but the management of NIT said that it was not prepared to host the event today..

He also shared the pictures of the programme organised against drug de-addiction inside the NIT Campus on February 24.

Director, mental health Haryana, Dr Brahmdeep said that district-level teams have been formed to carry the awareness campaigns in educational institutions in the state. “We will take up the matter with the concerned CMO to find out the factual information and action, if required, will be taken accordingly,” he said.

However, NIT’s public relations incharge Dilbag Panchal said that he was unware about the February 24 programme as he had joined recently. However, he maintained that NIT Kurukshetra has set up a “Thought-lab” headed by prof Rajesh Aggarwal to sensitise the students. He added that the institution also introduced several programmes, including sports and yoga, to improve student engagement. However, NIT Kurukshetra director (officiating) prof Brahmjit Singh could not be contacted despite repeated phone calls and text messages.

NIT Kurukshetra is among the 31 centrally funded NITs in the country.

Vinay Gupta said he filed the RTI to understand the reason behind the back to back suicide cases in the institute. He maintained that the state health department was bound to organise such awareness programmes in all educational institutions.